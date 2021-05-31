DoYourTip Market Cap Tops $517,565.63 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $517,565.63 and approximately $15,759.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

