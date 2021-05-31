DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,250 shares during the period. DTE Energy makes up about 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.48% of DTE Energy worth $123,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 744,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,610. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

