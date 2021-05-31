Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043,340 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.91% of CenterPoint Energy worth $113,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

