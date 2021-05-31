Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 122,655 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,655 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $153,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.14. 4,708,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,969. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

