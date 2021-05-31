Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 33,450 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.60% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $78,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,423,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 13,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,586. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

