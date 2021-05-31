Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341,680 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.33% of Equity Residential worth $88,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $77.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

