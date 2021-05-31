Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.45% of AvalonBay Communities worth $115,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

AVB stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.94. 19,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,719. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $207.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.