Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.23% of CubeSmart worth $94,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

