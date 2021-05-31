Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $112.50 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Sun Communities worth $112,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,389. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

