Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $136.24 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up about 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Ameren worth $136,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Ameren stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.20. 1,437,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,086. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

