Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $93.71 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,308,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.31% of Welltower worth $93,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Welltower stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

