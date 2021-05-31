Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.82% of VEREIT worth $72,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VER stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 45,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,618. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

