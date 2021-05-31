Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,538,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.80% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $84,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $38.07. 2,362,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,424. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.