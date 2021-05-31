Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.52% of Extra Space Storage worth $93,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.81. 22,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.62.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

