Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 11,875 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.37% of Edison International worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. 48,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.