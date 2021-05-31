Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 14,700 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.74% of Duke Realty worth $116,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. 79,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

