Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 362.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $151,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,522,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

