Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,565.83 ($20.46).

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The company had a trading volume of 177,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,023 ($13.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,354.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,026.01.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total transaction of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

