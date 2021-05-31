DXdao (DXD) Price Up 29.1% This Week

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

