e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.