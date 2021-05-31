EasyFi (EASY) Price Reaches $5.49

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00014633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.01024300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.27 or 0.09619609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00091687 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.