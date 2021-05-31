Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the April 29th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 81,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

