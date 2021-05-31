ECOMI (OMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.91 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $442.01 million and $3.91 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

Buying and Selling ECOMI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.