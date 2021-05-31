Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,163 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC opened at $45.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

