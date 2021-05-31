Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

ADOC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

