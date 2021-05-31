EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,816 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

