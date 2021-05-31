Effect.AI Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $16,099.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00276893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00043695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

