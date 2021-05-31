Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $13,527.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00510064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,717,142 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

