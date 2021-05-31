Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Down 1.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.68. 64,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 413,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EKSO. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $71.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

