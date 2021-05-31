Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Cap of $23.10 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and $3.08 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

