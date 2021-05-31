Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

