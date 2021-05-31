Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,555.60 and approximately $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 140.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00185419 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.