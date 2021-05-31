Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.77

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.77 and last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 257697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFN. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

