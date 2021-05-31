Ellaism Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $97,602.71 and $49.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,375,479 coins and its circulating supply is 45,324,147 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

