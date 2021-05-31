Ellevest Inc. Sells 7,860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.