Elysian Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Elysian has a total market cap of $239,380.03 and $1.43 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

