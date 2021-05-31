EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 29th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded EML Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

EML Payments stock remained flat at $$4.20 during trading hours on Monday. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

