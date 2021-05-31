Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $60,344.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00304837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00194075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.21 or 0.00985963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

