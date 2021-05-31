Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

ENB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,134,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,859. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.