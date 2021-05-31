Enecuum Reaches Market Cap of $10.82 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $576,160.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,566,210 coins and its circulating supply is 178,816,204 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars.

