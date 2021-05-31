Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.77 Million

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post $650.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $642.80 million and the highest is $659.08 million. Energizer posted sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.52 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Energizer by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

