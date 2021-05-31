Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. 262,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,109. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.52 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

