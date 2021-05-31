Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ERF stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.43. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.97.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $444,750.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

