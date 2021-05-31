EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

ENS stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EnerSys by 614.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

