EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of EnerSys worth $60,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EnerSys by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.78. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

