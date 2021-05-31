Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENPH opened at $143.05 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

