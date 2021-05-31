Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.05 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 230.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,302 shares of company stock valued at $45,150,095. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

