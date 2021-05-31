Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flex by 87.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Flex by 40.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Flex by 375.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 325,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 257,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.