Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sanmina worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanmina by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.