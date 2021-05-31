Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.